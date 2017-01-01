Harmony

Music player with sleek UI and cloud compatibility


all platforms

Your music in the same place

Harmony is based on plugins. Plugins are available for Spotify, SoundCloud, Google Play Music, Hype Machine, YouTube, Reddit, Deezer and local files.

Themes

Install various themes and easily switch to a secondary one with Cmd+D. Pre-installed themes: Basic, Dark, Arc & Vibrancy on Mac OS.

Library synced

All the operations you make on Harmony are mirrored with your services. Like a Spotify track on Harmony, it will be liked on your phone.

Keyboard control

Harmony can be controlled using keyboard shortcuts and media keys. Press ? to see the list of available shortcuts.

Responsive

Whatever size you want it to be, it will follow you

System integration

Use the tray or the sound menu integration (Linux) to control the playback even when the app isn't focused. Even more, you can pin the app to the menu bar on Mac OS to access it with ease.

Last.fm scrobbling

Harmony natively supports Last.fm scrobbling

